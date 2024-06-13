Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James has confirmed that over 4,000 nights have been booked for the period of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup across a suite of hotels.

The tourism minister noted that bookings are shared among teams, technical crew along with spectators.

“From the accommodation side, we are pretty much well over 75% capacity across all accommodations and some of the major accommodations, they in fact are close to 90 if not 100% and will get to 100% in the coming days as we move into the Super 8 games here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. So that’s something which we are looking at keenly. Our numbers are showing that there are about 4,000 nights that have been booked for the World Cup, this ICC T20 World Cup here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and this is across various suites of hotels.” Minister James said.

According to Minister James, among the hotels that have been booked are Grenadine House, Beachcombers, Sunset Shores, Young Island, Paradise Beach Hotel, Hotel Alexandrina, La Vue and Sandals.