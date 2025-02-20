The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is currently replacing the household appliances of persons who lost these items during the passage of Hurricane Beryl last July.

The distribution program began in September 2024.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes, in an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API), stressed that the government has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting families affected by Hurricane Beryl and as part of the ongoing recovery efforts, the distribution of household appliances to impacted households continues across the country.

The initiative has benefitted people on Union Island (99 families), Canouan (165 families), Bequia (24 families), Mayreau (16 families, with 20 more scheduled to receive appliances this weekend), and mainland St. Vincent (109 families).

Forbes noted that these distributions have been supported by both government and private sector contributions while government allocated $1.5 million towards appliance distribution last year, with an additional $1 million set aside for further assistance in 2025.

Forbes stressed that priority is being given to households that have completed repairs especially in the Grenadine communities while she noted that the distribution process is being carried out through a coordinated effort involving community leaders and government agencies to ensure that aid reaches those most in need.