Over 30,000 people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination numbers in the Ministry of Health’s latest COVID-19 update stand at 69,358 total vaccines administered, 35,956 being first doses and 30,003 being second doses. 3,399 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Active cases of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines currently stand at 3 following the report of one new case in Ministry of Health’s update for March 16th, then the report of another case in their update for yesterday March 17th.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported, which means SVG’s death toll from the virus remains unchanged at 106; of the deceased 100 were unvaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 0, with no patients admitted for care at the Argyle Isolation Facility and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ward.

There have been 6,745 PCR COVID-19 cases recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March of 2020.