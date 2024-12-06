The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment has recorded 32 new HIV/AIDS infections this year in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, evenly split between males and females. According to Health Security Unit Director Donna Bascombe, 80% of those affected are receiving treatment.

Bascombe emphasized the importance of testing and accessing medication, which is readily available to help individuals live longer, healthier lives.

Aria Scott, Focal Point for Infectious Diseases, highlighted over 400 people are currently on treatment and urged continued adherence. She also noted an increase in infections among adolescents, young adults, and rising cases of syphilis.

The Ministry recently observed World AIDS Day under the theme “Take the Right Path: My Health, My Right!”