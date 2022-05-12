The Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA), which is a regional assessment model that is offered by the Caribbean Examination Council, will be held today and tomorrow.

Here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 1,714 Grade 6 students comprising 864 males and 850 females will sit the external component of the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The external component of the assessment comprises four multiple-choice papers in four areas: Mathematics, Social Studies, Language Arts and Science.

Each paper consists of 50 items with a duration of one hour and fifteen minutes per paper. The multiple-choice, which is the external component of the assessment, accounts for 60 per cent of the final score and the School-Based Assessment (SBA), the internal component, accounts for 40 per cent of the final score.

On Day One, May 12, Mathematics and Social Studies will be administered and on Day Two, May 13, Language Arts and Science will be administered.