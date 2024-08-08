Over 1600 people will benefit from the Government’s annual tuition scholarship.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio this week.

This number is a significant increase, compared to last year’s figure of just under 1300 beneficiaries.

“I also want to announce that the tuition scholarships, over 1600 people apply. I’m talking about the university tuition scholarships. This is just one form of assistance. Last year we gave about 1300 tuition scholarships. The number is going to increase this year. My approach of the 1600, once you have your matriculation qualifications to enter and all your documents are in place and you have acceptance to the university and everything of that sort, I will say let’s roll with the numbers—I have to find the money. It’s part of the education revolution. It certainly would not be less than last year.”

Scholarships awards were made available for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for studies primarily at institutions within the Caribbean.

Each scholarship covers the cost of tuition only for one academic year, and carry a maximum value of EC $25,000.00. Local Medical programmes carry a maximum value of EC $10,000.00.