The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has granted over 1200 tuition scholarships, surpassing the numbers granted in previous years.

This was announced by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a press conference held earlier this week, where he discussed matters concerning the reopening schools as well as congratulated students who recently received CXC exam results.

“Back to school will also involve students who are going for post secondary and tertiary education. I just spoke to the CPO before I came in here, I asked if we had reached 1100 yet in the granting of tuition scholarships, she tells the number has gone past 1200. Last year was 940, the year before was seven something and the year before that, I think, was five something,” he said.

Each scholarship covers the cost of tuition for one academic year, and will carry a maximum value of EC $25,000. Students pursuing studies in medicine are granted a maximum grant of EC$10,000.