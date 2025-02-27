A report released by human rights organizations has revealed that more than 1,000 Syrians died in a secretive prison located near Damascus International Airport during President Bashar al-Assad’s rule. The facility, allegedly operated by Syrian intelligence, has been described as a site of systematic abuse, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

The report, based on testimonies from former detainees, guards, and leaked government documents, details the harrowing conditions endured by prisoners. Many detainees were reportedly subjected to severe torture, denied medical care, and held in overcrowded cells, leading to widespread deaths from disease, starvation, and brutal treatment.

The findings shed new light on the Syrian government’s crackdown on dissent during the country’s ongoing civil war, which began in 2011. The airport prison, long suspected of being a key detention center, has now been confirmed as one of the deadliest sites in Assad’s network of secret facilities.