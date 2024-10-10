1116 houses that sustained level 1 and 2 damages during the passage of Hurricane Beryl have been repaired.

According to the Ministry of Housing, as of September 30th, the number of houses repaired are:

129 in South Leeward, 119 in East St George, 116 in South windward, 32 in the Northern Grenadines, 114 in the Southern Grenadines, 108 in North Leeward, 105 in North Central Windward, 90 in West St George, 67 in North Windward, 62 in West Kingstown, 54 in Marriaqua, 33 in Central Leeward, 32 in Central Kingstown, 30 in East Kingstown and 25 in South Central Windward.

Houses that fall in the level 1 and 2 categories, are those whose roofs were either partly or completely destroyed.

The repairs were conducted by the Ministry of Housing either directly or through self-help, where persons received the materials or the labour from the Ministry.