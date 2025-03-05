On Tuesday March 4th the National Directorate of Drug Control (DNCD) in the Dominican Republic announced a major drug interdiction, reporting the seizure of 548 packages of cocaine.

The seizure was a result of a joint operation with the Navy (ARD) and Air Force (FARD) along the coasts of Pedernales province.

Forensic analysis by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) confirmed the total weight of the seized cocaine at 564,665 (five hundred sixty-four thousand six hundred sixty-five) kilograms or 1,245,175 (one million two hundred forty-five thousand one hundred seventy-five) lbs, Loop News reports.

Two Dominican Republic nationals were arrested and are currently in custody.

They were caught aboard a speedboat south of Beata Island with the drug packages.