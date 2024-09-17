The Our Lady of Guadalupe home for girls was again affected by fire on the evening of Monday 16th September, 2024.

The home, which is owned and operated by the Roman Catholic Church, is located in Cane End, Mesopotamia.

The fire caused the residents of the home to be relocated, as portions of the upstairs of the building were destroyed.

There have not been any reports of injuries and the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Kingstown says on its website, that the Home is the lone non-profit institution on mainland St. Vincent that focuses primarily on transforming the lives of suffering and abused young girls, by providing them with a safe housing and nurturing environment.

This marks the second time that the home has been destroyed by fire, with the last occurrence being in March, 2020.