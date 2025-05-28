On May 24, police arrested and charged Asbert Rodney, a 24-year-old construction worker of Ottley Hall, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 23- year-old resident of Rillan Hill by boxing her on her left eye and biting her about her body.

The offence was committed in Ottley Hall on May 26.

Rodney appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on May 26, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of EC$2,750 with one surety and the matter was adjourned to May 28, for sentencing.