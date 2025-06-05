Police on June 3rd, 2025, arrested and charged Mark Sam, a 34-year-old Resident of Ottley Hall, with the offence of Indecent Assault.

The investigation reveals that the accused indecently assaulted a 24-year-old Analyst from Ratho Mill, by touching her buttock with his right hand.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on June 3rd, 2025.

Sam appeared before the Serious Offence Court on Wednesday June 4th, 2025.

He pled guilty and was remanded into custody until July 15th, 2025 for sentencing.