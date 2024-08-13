One St. Vincent Group (OSV) has made considerable progress in its Hurricane Beryl Relief Effort, focusing on supporting the communities of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island. On July 30, a dedicated OSV team traveled to the Grenadines to deliver crucial donations and assess the damage inflicted by the recent hurricane.

OSV’s contributions include essential supplies such as PVC boards, wheelbarrows, water boots, gloves, shovels, hacksaw blades, and garbage bags. These donations were tailored to the specific needs of each island, with a significant focus on aiding local fishermen. OSV provided Fiberglass Poly Resin and Fiberglass Matte to We are Mayreau Inc., vital for repairing damaged fishing boats and helping restore livelihoods in the affected communities.

In addition to construction materials, OSV donated pharmaceutical and health products, including multivitamins, tonic, mosquito repellent, sunscreen, and Ibuprofen. These items were distributed to the Canouan Clinic, Mrs. Harvey’s Pharmacy in Union Island, and the NGO, We are Mayreau Inc.

During their visit, the OSV team identified the urgent need for a new air conditioning unit at the Canouan Clinic, as the previous unit was severely damaged during the storm. OSV has pledged to donate and install a Streamline 24,000 BTU inverter unit later this month to address this critical need.

The team’s visit also included distributing snacks to shelters and various community groups across the islands, bringing smiles to local children. In a thoughtful gesture, OSV provided 70 blocks of ice to residents in Clifton and Ashton on Union Island, offering relief from the sweltering heat.