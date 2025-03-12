Greenland’s centre-right opposition has won a surprise general election victory, in a vote dominated by independence and US President Donald Trump’s pledge to take over the semi-autonomous territory.

The Democratic Party which favors a gradual approach to independence from Denmark achieved around 30% of the vote.

The party will now have to negotiate with other parties in order to form a coalition.

Greenland, the world’s biggest island, between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, has been controlled by Denmark for about 300 years.

It governs its own domestic affairs, but decisions on foreign and defense policy are made in Copenhagen.