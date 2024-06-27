The opposition, the New Democratic Party (NDP) has condemned the recent killings that have occurred in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This condemnation comes following the June 24th fatal shooting of Kezron Deshong as well as the June 26th shooting death in Belmont, which saw Osborne Glasgow lose his life as burglars invaded his home in Harmony Hall.

The NDP, in an official release, called for action to be taken by the Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and the Commissioner of Police.

Prior to this release by the opposition, Prime Minister Gonsalves, while speaking on state radio, on the morning of June 26th, speaking of the death of Osborne Glasgow, pledged to root out criminal elements in SVG, disclosed that he had summoned a meeting with the Deputy, Assistant Commissioners, the Superintendents of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, at the time, said the meeting would be an ‘action meeting’.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of National Security stated that a small minority must not be allowed to disrupt the peace and tranquility of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.