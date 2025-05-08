Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture said his ministry has launched “Operation homegrown” where they are boosting the capacity of local farmers and backyard gardeners to increase production.

Speaking on radio on Monday, Minister Caesar said with the import tariffs from the United States, it is important that local production of crops and poultry are boosted to meet local demands.

Thousands of broilers and layers have been distributed through the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, and the agency has also distributed seedlings and seeds nationwide.

In addition, 35- thousand day-old chicks were brought in and are currently being distributed.

Minister Caesar also noted that Cabinet has approved for the purchase and importation of 5 thousand turkeys, and during this week, there will be a national announcement from the Ministry, for persons willing to participate under the National Turkey Expansion programme.