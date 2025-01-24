His Majesty’s Customs has partnered with the Department of Immigration to introduce a fully online card processing system, modernizing border entry procedures in the Virgin Islands.

According to Loop News, Commissioner Clinton ‘Greg’ Romney explained that the digital transformation eliminates redundant paperwork by consolidating previously separate forms. Travelers will now complete a single online document, reducing administrative complexity and processing time.

The system, introduced by CARICOM IMPACS, allows travelers to submit entry information up to 72 hours before travel. This advancement provides immigration and customs officers with advance information, enabling more efficient and proactive border management.

The digital approach not only streamlines services but also reduces operational expenditures and environmental impact by eliminating paper forms.

The long-term goal is to improve the overall travel experience and enhance border protection and national security.