There is currently one patient admitted for COVID-19 care here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the latest COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The Ministry’s update dated March 27th, 2022, also shows that there are currently two active cases of the virus in country, following the recovery of one individual.

There were no new deaths recorded, which means SVG’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 106.

A total of 69,602 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in country so far; 36,033 being first doses and 30,123 being second doses. 3,446 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020 St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded 6,746 PCR COVID-19 cases.