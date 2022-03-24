One new PCR case, as well as one new Rapid Antigen case of COVID-19 has been reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, taking active cases of the virus back up to three.

According to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s daily COVID-19 update hospitalizations remain at zero, with no patients admitted for care at the Argyle Isolation Facility and Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ward.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 106, 5 of the deceased were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated and 100 were unvaccinated.

There have been 6,746 PCR COVID-19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March of 2020.