One person was killed and four others injured following a shooting along the Western Main Road in St James on Carnival Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Irvin Joaquin Mayora, a Venezuelan national.

The other victims included a 66-year-old man from Diego Martin, a 25-year-old man from St James, a 29-year-old woman from Maraval, and a 65-year-old woman from Maryland, USA.

According to initial information, a 61-year-old man from Carapichaima told police he was walking along the Western Main Road when upon reaching the vicinity of Vidale Street, he was confronted and attacked by an individual.

The man said he pulled out a firearm that he had in his waist, and fearful for his life, shot at the suspect, but hit four other people in the process. The 61-year-old did not flee the scene, but allowed himself to be detained and his firearm was seized.

All four shooting victims were taken to the St James District Hospital where they were treated. Police said the 25-year-old man from St James was later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, having been shot in his head, where he remains in serious condition. The other three victims are said to be in stable conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.