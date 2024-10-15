Olivia Rodrigo has reassured fans that she’s “OK” after falling on stage during a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.

Videos of the Vampire singer falling into a hole on stage at the Rod Laver Arena during her fourth and final show in the city were shared online.

Olivia is seen facing the crowd, sidestepping across the stage and briefly disappearing out of sight.

She eventually posted her own clip of the moment on TikTok with a comment: “I am ok hahaha”.

In footage, fans can be heard screaming as she falls, with her hands just visible as she grips the side of the stage.