The Oklahoma City Thunders beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to open up a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Fresh from being crowned as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player of the season, Shai Gilgeous -Alexander top-scored for the Thunders with 38 points.

He contributed 31 points during Wednesday’s victory in game one of the best-of-seven series, and also added eight assists and three rebounds, as he scored at least 30 points for the fifth play-off game.

The Timberwolves will attempt to gain a foothold in the series when they host the third game on Sunday.