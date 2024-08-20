The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries said that the overturned barge “Gulfstream”, which had been grounded since February 7, 2024 off the Coast of Cove, Tobago leading to an oil spill, was successfully re-floated on Monday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries said:

“Following significant groundwork and preparations, the re-float operations commenced yesterday afternoon (August 19) at 5:50 pm and was completed by 11:54 pm.”

The Ministry said re-float operations were conducted under the supervision of a team from an internationally recognized salvage company, T&T Salvage Inc.

The Ministry said the team comprised of a senior salvage master, naval architect and a contingent of skilled salvors with the support of the technical staff at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

The Ministry said the Gulfstream is currently stationed approximately three nautical miles away from its original resting place and is now afloat holding station in waters 60 metres deep off the coast of Cove, secured and supported by tugs.

The Ministry said the temporary facility at the Cove site has now been decommissioned by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.