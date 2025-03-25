An official funeral will be held for the late Chiefton Allan Cruickshank, former Member of the House of Assembly and Representative for South Central Windward from 1984 – 2001, who passed away on Saturday March 1st, 2025.

The body of the late Chiefton Allan Cruickshank will lie at the House of Assembly Chamber in Glen on Thursday April 3rd, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The viewing of the body at the House of Assembly will commence as follows:

9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.: Her Excellency the Governor General

9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: The Honorable Prime Minister, The Speaker of the House of Assembly, The Leader of the Opposition, Members of Parliament, Former Members, The Judiciary, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, and Visiting Dignitaries

10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m.: Members of the General Public

The funeral service will take place on Sunday April 6th, 2025 at the New Grounds Primary School Hardcourt, commencing at 1:00 p.m.

This will be preceded by viewing and tributes at the New Grounds Primary School Hardcourt from 12:00 noon to 1:00pm and interment will be at the San Souci Cemetery.