Leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on his re-election for a third term. In a statement issued after their virtual meeting, the OECS emphasized the importance of free and fair elections, free from external interference and conducted under national laws.

The OECS acknowledged Venezuela’s longstanding solidarity with the region and called for national reconciliation in Venezuela. The statement comes amid controversy, as opposition parties and several Western countries have accused Maduro of electoral fraud, while China, Russia, and some CARICOM nations have congratulated him.

CARICOM, which includes members like Grenada and St. Lucia, remains divided on the issue but emphasizes that Venezuela’s elections are a domestic matter. CARICOM’s chairman, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, stated that the regional bloc is not divided and views Venezuela’s elections as an internal affair, despite ongoing disputes over the results.