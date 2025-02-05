The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has released a groundbreaking case study documenting innovative waste management through regional cooperation and public-private partnerships.

The case study was developed through the Recycle OECS Project, in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD) and funded by the European Union.

It provides a strategic framework for tackling plastic pollution and advancing sustainable recycling initiatives across the Eastern Caribbean.

The study focuses on tested solutions, partnership models, and actionable recommendations for transitioning from a linear to a circular economy, ensuring that waste management is efficient and sustainable.

It documents how OECS countries are transforming their approach to waste management through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships.

Also, it examines both the challenges these nations face and the practical steps they are taking to protect their environmental heritage.