Members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have called on the United Kingdom Government to remove the Order in Council, which has the power to suspend the British Virgin Islands’ Constitution.

The UK Government filed the Order in Council in the Privy Council in June as a safety measure to ensure officials on the British Virgin Islands implement reforms meant to address governance concerns which were highlighted in a Commission of Inquiry report.

If the order is used, the UK Government can impose direct rule on the BVI.

The Heads of Government and Political Representatives met last week at the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority to discuss the reform process on the British Virgin Islands.

A statement from the BVI Government said 23 per cent of the reforms have been completed.

Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley and his Government of National Unity were commended for their commitment to bring good governance to the BVI and for their steadfast implementation of reforms.