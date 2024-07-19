Brand new horror film Oddity is giving Longlegs a run for its money in becoming the best scary movie of the year as it lands a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

At the time of release, the new creature feature managed to strike up a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It has now slipped to 98%, which is still majorly impressive.

Written and directed by Damian McCarthy who found major success with his Shudder horror movie Caveat, Oddity follows a blind occultist named Darcy who goes after those responsible for his Twin sister’s recent death using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge.

Many critics have been celebrating Oddity’s use of ghostly themes and tactically places jumpscares, as Jeannette Catsoulis from the New York Times calls it a “back-to-basics supernatural thriller that cares more about making us jump than making us cringe.” Similarly, Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting points out Oddity’s “unique vision for scares.”