The Nutrition Unit within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment yesterday held a Symposium under the theme “Savour the Flavour, Eat Right, Live Bright”.

Present at the symposium were students and teachers from various schools including St. Vincent Girls’ High School, the Buccament Bay Secondary School, West St. George and Barrouallie Secondary School.

The forum aims to promote healthy eating habits among youth, and to allow them to gain insight into healthy cooking methods and practices which they can utilize.

Community Dietician at the Ministry of Health, Melodie Hercules urged everyone to reflect on their current eating habits, and make some changes by accepting proper nutrition and healthier lifestyle practices.

Joyce Burgin, a retired Senior Nutritionist, used the opportunity to provide advice in terms of meal preparation.

She emphasized in order to get maximum nutrition from certain foods; boiling, steaming and baking are a healthier way in preserving vital nutrients which the body needs.

Caribbean Nutrition Day was celebrated on June 1st, 2025.