Vincentian nurse, Ann Cyrus, has become the first Vincentian to complete a Post Graduate Diploma in Paediatric Nursing.

Through partnership with The Shaw Centre for Paediatric Excellence (SPCE) and the Government of SVG, World Paediatrics was able to support Nurse Cyrus’ educational journey, making her the first Vincentian nurse to benefit from this opportunity of continuing her education in Paediatric Nursing.

Nurse Cyrus said, “Education is a powerful catalyst for personal growth and transformation, empowering individuals to enhance their lives and open doors to new opportunities.”

She added, “Something about being surrounded by persons with the same enthusiasm for nursing and walking across the stage at graduation, increased my passion for paediatric nursing.”

World Paediatrics said, “Since receiving this sponsorship, Nurse Cyrus has exemplified strong determination and resilience throughout her studies and recently graduated from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus with a Post Graduate Diploma in Paediatric Nursing.”

Not only does this mark personal achievement, but also one step forward in strengthening the healthcare system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.