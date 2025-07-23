The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) is set to conclude the first of its three (3) MyApp Summer Programs for the year, on July 23rd, 2025, with a closing ceremony at the Canouan Secondary School.

Thirteen students from the Canouan Secondary School participated in the session which began on July 10th, 2025, gaining hands-on experience in coding and robotics.

Students learnt to code using the Micro:bit, a pocket-sized microcontroller, and built their own robots, which they then programmed to perform specific tasks.

In addition to the classroom-based learning, participants were treated to a field trip to Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Residences, where they received a guided tour of the facility.

During the visit, students were introduced to the technical operations behind running a high-end resort and marina, offering them a real-world glimpse into how technology supports the hospitality industry.

The Valedictorian of the program will be gifted a laptop compliments FLOW, and will also be given the opportunity to participate in the NTRC’s icode784 Competition Robotics Category, which will conclude on October 22nd, 2025.

The Second Session is set to be hosted at the St. Vincent Grammar School on July 28th, 2025, for 2 weeks, followed by the third at the Central Leeward Secondary School beginning on August 4th, 2025, for the same duration.