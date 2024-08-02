In a continued effort to support education for low-income families, the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has awarded bursaries to six students for the year 2024.

Since its inception in 2017, the NTRC’s annual bursary program has aimed to provide financial assistance to primary and secondary school students in need.

This year, the bursaries were granted to three primary and three secondary school students from various schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The recipients include students from the Bequia SDA Secondary School, St. Vincent Girls’ High School, Barrouallie Secondary School, Evesham Methodist School, Argyle R.C. School, and Dorsetshire Hill Government School.

The selection process involved principals from participating schools, who chose deserving students based on their needs and academic potential.