Johannes Thingnes Bo steered Norway to Winter Olympic history as they won a record-breaking 15th gold in Beijing.

Thingnes Bo’s victory in the men’s mass start biathlon was his fourth gold of the Games, and his fifth medal overall.

His country’s tally surpassed the previous best at a Winter Games of 14, first achieved by Canada in 2010.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roiseland, meanwhile, has become the first person to win a medal in all four individual biathlon events at a Winter Games.

Roiseland took bronze in the women’s mass start biathlon, to add to the gold she earned in the sprint and pursuit biathlon events, and bronze in the individual.