St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ North Leeward constituency will be transformed in an eco-tourism capital.

This is according to parliamentary representative for North Leeward and Minister of Tourism Carlos James, who said that there have been several areas within the constituency already earmarked for development.

“We have earmarked several sites for tourism development and ecotourism development in the constituency. We have identified Richmond, Troumaca Bay, Cumberland, Dark View Falls, and a few other sites for further enhancements and development for ecotourism. This year in the capital estimates we have monies allocated to install gazebos, bathroom facilities and other infrastructural support services in Troumaca Bay, in Richmond, but also we will expand the existing site at Cumberland and also Dark View Falls will see some additional infrastructural development in those areas. We will transform north leeward into an ecotourism capital in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Minister James said.

Minister James said that the recent opening of the North Leeward Technical Institute (NLTI) will complement the ecotourism development of areas such as Richmond, Troumaca Bay, Dark View, Cumberland and more on the North Leeward coast.