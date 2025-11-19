A number of homeowners in Cumberland received deeds to their properties during a ceremony held on Monday.

Hon. Orando Brewster, Minister of Housing and Area Representative Hon. Carlos James were on hand to deliver the documents.

Minister Brewster said the Government remains committed to its housing revolution programme, and empowering homeowners by turning dead capital into live capital.

He stated that persons affected by natural disasters, who the Government builds homes for will be provided with titles, and the Government has about 50 deeds prepared for areas in North Leeward including Cumberland, Richmond and Fitz Hughes.

The Housing Minister also noted that currently in Fitz Hughes, the Government is surveying 99 housing lots, adding that the housing revolution will continue.

He further stated that with the coming on stream of the resort in Cumberland, the value of the properties will increase, which is an asset to homeowners.

The area in Cumberland dubbed “Hollywood”, saw homes being built for persons affected by the 2013 floods and other natural disasters including the eruption of La Soufriere and Hurricane Beryl.