Farmers in the north leeward constituency will receive additional support in the form of water tanks.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the new MCA office in north leeward, Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar said 60 water tanks will be given to livestock farmers to provide support in times of excessive temperatures, notably, during the dry season.

The Minister highlighted that approximately $400,000 worth of assistance was given to the farmers of North Leeward and an additional $150,000 will be given to them in direct production support.

He noted that plans had to be “pushed back” to deal with issues of recovery from the volcanic eruptions in 2021, and now The Ministry of Agriculture is working closely with the Area Representative – Hon. Carlos James, and the Department of Fisheries to facilitate fish and agro-processing.

“Let us place our hands to the ploughs of production so that we can lift St. Vincent and the Grenadines higher,” he said, encouraging persons to work with The Ministry of Agriculture, The Medicinal Cannabis Authority, the Farmers Support Company and the Fisheries Department to ensure success.

Minister Caesar also encouraged those in attendance to stand united on the challenges and issues of marketing and pricing, stressing the importance of building cooperatives.