The North Face and Cartier have become the latest retailers to report having customer data stolen in cyber attacks.

North Face sent an email to some of its customers saying it discovered a “small-scale” attack in April of this year.

Cartier stated that an unauthorized party gained temporary access to their system.

Both brands say data such as customer names and email addresses were taken, but financial information was not.

There has been a wave of cyber attacks on high-profile retailers in recent weeks, including Adidas, Victoria’s Secret and Har-rods.

Marks and Spencer (M&S) and the Co-op had their operations severely disrupted when they were targeted in April.

The UK’s National Crime Agency has said catching the criminals responsible is their top priority.