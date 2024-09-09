There is no unusual activity taking place at La Soufriere’s Volcano despite visible steaming in the crater which was noticed by some northern communities.

This is according to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in a facebook post dated September 8th, 2024.

The organization disclosed that a team from their Soufriere Monitoring Unit visited the site, and captured images of the steaming as part of their routine observations.

NEMO explained, “There are extremely hot rocks within the crater, and when these rocks come into contact with water, steaming occurs, which is more evident to surrounding communities. This steaming may persist for years or even decades until the rocks cool down enough to stop producing steam.”

They further stated, “Based on visual assessments and ongoing monitoring from our seismic stations and data, there is no unusual activity at the La Soufriere volcano.”

Following several months of effusive eruptions that started late December 2020, La Soufriere began its explosive eruptions on April 9, 2021.

The explosive phase concluded on April 22, 2021, resulting in the displacement of thousands of individuals and causing significant damage to property, infrastructure, and agriculture, primarily in the northern regions of the country.

Prior to this, the last recorded explosive eruption occurred in April 1979.