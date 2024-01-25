Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh says there are no plans for fresh covid-19 restrictions in the twin island republic despite a rise in the number of cases.

Minister Deyalsingh speaking during an influenza drive reiterated that shutting down T&T’s economy by implementing restrictions both pre- and post-Carnival is not part of the government’s plan at this time.

He said as it stands the healthcare system currently has more than 200 beds allocated for COVID-19 patients, of which 13 are occupied.

According to Loop News, T&T’s health minister assured that his Ministry was working assiduously to secure additional COVID-19 vaccines for the population.

Minister Deyalsingh said that in June last year the T&T government started to look at sourcing COVID-19 vaccines, knowing that their stock was going to expire in September. He said those negotiations are ongoing and they seem promising.