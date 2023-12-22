The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there is no functional hospital left in Gaza.

The WHO has described the situation in Gaza as beyond catastrophic with patients begging for food and water.

The Intergovernmental organization says this is due to a lack of fuel, staff and supplies, as well as Israel’s continued targeting of medical facilities.

“Our staff are running out of words to describe the beyond catastrophic situation facing remaining patients and health workers,” said Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO representative for the occupied Palestinian territory.

According to Al Jazeera, only nine out of 36 health facilities were partially functional in the whole of Gaza, according to the WHO. All those facilities are concentrated in southern Gaza.