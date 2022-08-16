There was no criminal liability found in the Cjea Weekes case, according to Lawyer Jomo while speaking on the Voices program aired on Mondays on WEFM.

Thomas said this information came via a memorandum from the Director of Public Prosecutions Sejilla McDowall that was sent to the Commissioner of Police Colin John.

“Last week we had the information from the—a letter coming from the Police Commissioner, the honourable Colin John—this letter was sent to him. Well it’s a memorandum that was sent to him by Director Public Prosecutions Sejilla McDowall. In this memorandum, the honourable attorney general said that her office had done an extensive investigation into the matter—she felt that no criminal liability arose. She did also condemn what she called the misinformation that was laced with propaganda,” Thomas said.

Cjea Weekes’s mother, Natasha Weekes, in February of 2022 claimed Police allegedly ran over her son on 2nd February and died on February 6 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.