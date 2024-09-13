New Zealand’s one-off Test against Afghanistan has been completely washed out, with not a single ball bowled over the course of five days.

This match marks only the eight instance in men’s Test history where a game has been abandoned without any play occurring.

The match was set to take place in Greater Noida, India.

Continuous rain throughout the five days caused the cancellation, with the third, fourth, and fifth days called off due to overnight downpours.

Remarkably, this is the first time a men’s Test in India has been entirely washed out.

The last men’s Test to be postponed without any play was back in 1998, when New Zealand faced India in Dunedin.

The Black Caps are now set to travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series later this month, before returning to India for three Tests in October and hosting a three-Test series against England in November and December.