The No. 23 Ranger Guides Unit proudly welcomed 46 new Ranger Guides into its ranks during the Investiture and Renewal Ceremony held on Friday, March 21st, 2025, at the UWI Global Campus, SVG.

A Total of 35 members also renewed their promise to uphold the values of service, leadership, and excellence.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, marking another year of growth, commitment, and impact.

Over the past year, the No. 23 Ranger Guides have collectively dedicated over 3000 hours, playing a pivotal role in national development through various community-based projects, environmental initiatives, and youth empowerment activities.

The ceremony also honored outstanding Ranger Guides for their exemplary spirit, commitment to attendance, and remarkable service hours across all three years of the programme.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Tamira Browne, Guider of the No. 23 Ranger Guides Unit, commended the Rangers for their unwavering dedication to making a difference.