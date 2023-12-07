The National Lotteries Authority (NLA) has made a significant financial contribution to the hosting of the Police Christmas Caroling Contest.

The General Manager of the NLA, Mr. Mc Gregor Sealey handed over a cheque for $5000 to the coordinator of the contest, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, at the NLA’s corporate headquarters in Paul’s Avenue.

During the handover ceremony, Mr. Sealey said the NLA is very pleased to support culture among the ranks of the police force and wished the police force a successful caroling this year.

Coordinator of the Police Christmas Caroling Contest, Superintendent Simmons thanked Mr. Sealey and the NLA for their financial contribution. He said that there was a shortfall in the caroling budget for 2023 and the NLA’s contribution has significantly improved it.