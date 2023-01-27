Nine Organisations have been selected to participate in the Women’s Empowerment Project (WEP) International Programme sponsored by the Government of Taiwan in collaboration with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Taiwan’s Ambassador, His Excellency, Peter Sha Li-Lan congratulated the nine Organisations that were selected. He pledged Taiwan’s continued support to SVG, noting the strong bilateral relations which exists between the two countries. Ambassador Lan also urged the recipients to continue to work hard as the WEP “is all about empowerment.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Catherine De Freitas said the COVID-19 pandemic and the April 2021 eruption of La Soufriere negatively impacted many small businesses, mostly owned by women. Consequently, the government welcomed the WEP initiative as it augments other social protection programmes by the Government.

The nine participating Organisations are Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Vincyklus Inc., Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL), Bequia Threadworks, RedRoot SVG Inc., SVG Girl Guides Association, National Council of Women, WAM/Vincyklus Inc. and Generation Next.

To date, over three hundred (300) women have benefited from the WEP.