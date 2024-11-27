The national nine mornings committee has extended an invitation to the public to join in the NLA Nine Mornings Launch, taking place this Sunday, December 1st, 2024.

The launch begins with a parade through Kingstown, with presentations from community groups, dancers and other creatives.

Persons taking part in the parade are to assembly at Heritage Square from 5:00 p.m.

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m., making its way through the streets of Kingstown.

The committee encourages the public to “light up the night and celebrate the start of this cherished tradition.”