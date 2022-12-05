The 2022 National Lotteries Christmas/Nine Mornings Festival was officially launched on Sunday, December 4th, at Heritage Square.

Cultural Officer Maxine Browne was present at the launch and called on Vincentians, to do their part in preserving the tradition of Nine Mornings, saying that each person can contribute in their own way.

“It is indeed a grand occasion where we officially launch our unique Vincentian tradition; our culture, our folklore, our custom, Nine Mornings. Nine mornings is uniquely ours and so every December from the 16th to the 24th we celebrate what’s truly ours, and tonight I want to implore you to take a stance, do your part to ensure that nine mornings lives on and on and on, from generation to generation, but you have to do your part. You can do your part in simple ways,” Miss Browne said.

The festival was briefly interrupted in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the devastation of the La Soufriere Volcano.