Millions of residents in northern Nigeria are under 24-hour curfews due to widespread protests against the high cost of living.

States including Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, and Katsina have imposed these restrictions to prevent participation in protests, which have been marred by looting and vandalism.

Protests began with large demonstrations in Kano, where police used live ammunition, tear gas, and hot water to disperse crowds, resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries.

Looters targeted warehouses, and 269 people have been arrested. Amnesty International reported that 13 protesters were killed nationwide on the first day.

Borno state also imposed a curfew following a deadly bombing in Kawori that killed 16 people, with suspicions of Boko Haram involvement.

Protests, inspired by recent successes in Kenya, are fueled by anger over President Bola Tinubu’s removal of a fuel subsidy, which led to soaring prices and increased living costs.

Demonstrators are also calling for electoral and judicial reforms.