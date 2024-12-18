A Nigerian man who has spent 10 years on death row for stealing hens and eggs has been promised a pardon by the governor.

Segun Olowookere was 17 years old in 2010 when he was arrested with his accomplice, Morakinyo Sunday, for attacking the home of a police officer and another person, with an old-fashioned wooden gun and a sword, only getting away with the poultry.

In 2014, they were sentenced to death by hanging, to the horror of many Nigerians, after being found guilty of forcefully breaking, entering and stealing and were then moved to the Kirikiri maximum security prison in Lagos state where they have been in the death row wing.

In a statement on Tuesday, Governor Ademola Adeleke directed that Olowookere be pardoned as it was important to protect the sanctity of life.

The Governor posted, “I have directed the Commissioner for Justice to initiate processes to grant prerogative of mercy to the young man. Osun is a land of justice and equity. We must ensure fairness and protection of the sanctity of lives.”

Olowookere’s parents, who were recently on a podcast begging for their only child to be pardoned, human rights groups and other Nigerians, have fought for his release for years.

He is expected to be freed early next year.

Nigeria has not carried out an execution since 2012 but there are currently more than 3,400 people on death row.